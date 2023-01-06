UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak visits COVID hospital in Meerut, reviews preparedness

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday visited Meerut's Covid hospitals to take stock of the health department's preparedness to tackle a possible outbreak of Covid-19.

Commenting on the preparedness by the administration, Dy CM Pathak said that the hospitals are fully equipped and the state government is prepared to tackle any situation.

"The hospitals are prepared and fully equipped to tackle Covid. The district hospital will soon be shifted to Sector 39," Pathak told ANI.

He held a meeting with the district's health department authorities to take cognisance of the preparedness of the hospitals and get a report on oxygen beds availability.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said that earlier, due to limited beds and staff, Noida citizens had to visit Delhi for health checkups and treatments. We will soon shift the District hospital to Noida sector 39.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked the public not to panic about COVID-19, but to be alert and follow the directives issued by the government from time to time.

The Health Minister said that the government is alert and making all necessary preparations.

Meanwhile, in India eleven types of COVID-19 Omicron Sub-variants were detected during testing of international passengers at airports and seaports between December 24 to January 3, official sources have said.

A total of 19,227 samples of international travellers were tested, out of which 124 were found positive and were isolated, the sources said.



"Of the 124 positive samples, genome sequencing results of 40 were received of which XBB including XBB.1 was found in the maximum 14 samples. BF 7.4.1 has been found in one sample," as per official sources.

India saw a slight increase in COVID infections on Thursday as it witnessed 188 new cases in the last 24 hours according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The country recorded 175 new cases on Wednesday.

According to the MoHFW, India's active caseload currently stands at 2,554 with the active case rate at 0.01 per cent.

The country's recovery rate also stood at 98.8 per cent as it saw 201 recoveries in the last 24 hours which took the total recoveries to 4,41,46,055.

The Health Ministry further said that the country's daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 0.10 and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive against COVID -19, the Health Ministry said that a total of 220.12 crore Vaccine doses (95.13 cr Second Dose and 22.42 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far, of which 61,828 doses were jabbed in the last 24 hours.

It also said that a total of 1,93,051 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with which the number of COVID tests conducted in the country rose to 91.15 crores.

A recent surge has been observed in Covid cases across the world, because of the BF.7 variant which is believed to be the major factor behind the surge including in countries like China and the US. (ANI)

