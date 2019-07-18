UP: Dy CM Dinesh Sharma to inaugurate 3rd Mango Food Festival in Lucknow tomorrow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will inaugurate the third Mango Food Festival here on Friday.

"Third Mango Food Festival is being organised in Lucknow by the Tourism department which will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma," said Avneesh Kumar Awasthi, Director General (Tourism).

Awasthi said that many programmes are being organised including mango eating competitions, poetry on mango and fancy dresses event.

"It is important to encourage tourism through mango production. Different types of mango are being produced in Lucknow, we need to encourage their production," he said adding that the department will work for the conservation of mango gardens.

"Chief Minister has given us the target of planting 22 crore trees which we have to complete," he said. (ANI)

