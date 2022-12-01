UP: ECI seeks explaination from SSP Mainpuri, Etawah over transfer of police officers

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Election Commission of India sought explanations from SSP Mainpuri and Etawah for violation of ECI instructions on the transfer and posting of police officers in view of the ongoing bye-elections to Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh, informed officials on Thursday.

"With reference to the representation received from Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, the Commission headed by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, after due deliberation has directed the SSP, Mainpuri to immediately relieve the Sub-Inspectors namely Suresh Chand, Kadir Shah, Sudhir Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Satya Bhan and Raj Kumar Goswami falling under the said transfer and posting policy, from the police stations located in respective Assembly segments, wherein they are presently posted," read an official statement by the Election Commission.

The commission sought an explanation from SSP, Mainpuri as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for non-compliance with the Commission's extant instructions and relevant provisions of the Model Code of Conduct while carrying out the transfer and posting of Police personnel.



The commission directed the official to furnish his explanation as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for granting long leave to the four SHOs of police stations of Vaidpura, Bharthana, Jaswantnagar and Chaubiya, without prior permission of the Commission after imposition of Model Code of Conduct.

"CEO UP has also been directed to ensure that force deployment relating to ongoing bye-election for 21-Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency is done strictly under the supervision of the concerned General and Police Observer, following the laid down procedure of randomization etc. Randomization of the local police force is a cornerstone of extant instruction of the Commission to ensure fairness," added the statement.

In order to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election, all DEOs of election-going districts have also been directed to ensure that Commission's extant instructions, relevant provisions of Law and Model Code of Conduct are complied with in letter and spirit. (ANI)

