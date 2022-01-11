UP Election: BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya quits party

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): In a major jolt to the BJP Government in Uttar Pradesh, State Minister Swami Prasad Maurya left the party, and will join the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday.



In the resignation letter to UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya said, "I served as a Minister of labour and social welfare in the state under CM Yogi Adityanath. I am tendering my resignation as the Minister because the Government did not serve the marginalised section of the people."

Soon after his resignation, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "I welcome Swami Prasad Maurya, who struggled for social justice and equality in the State, to the Samajwadi Party. There will be a revolution for social justice, there will be a change in 2022."

Before joining the BJP, Maurya was associated with BSP in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

