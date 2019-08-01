UP: Electrician cuts power supply of police station after being fined for not wearing helmet

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): An investigation has been ordered under the supervision of circle officer (rural) into a recent incident in Firozabad, wherein an Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation electrician disconnected the power supply of a police station after he was fined for not wearing a helmet.

"An investigation is being conducted to find out the reasons behind the recent incident in which power supply was cut off in a police station. It will be conducted by circle officer (rural)" said Superintendent of Police (Firozabad city), Prabal Pratap Singh.

"Through this investigation, we will ascertain who was at fault and we will take action accordingly," he added.

On Tuesday evening, the electrician, Srinivas, said he was returning after some work to his power station, but he was stopped by police and fined for not wearing a helmet.

"I repeatedly protested and told him that my helmet is at the power station and I am a lineman. I also tried to make him speak to my junior engineer on the phone," Srinivas claimed.

After the incident, the electrician cut power supply of the police station on account of pending dues towards electricity.

When asked whether any prior notice was given to the police station on the pending bill before the power supply was disconnected, he said, "They were intimated many times and a bill goes to the station every month. The outstanding amount is more than Rs 6 lakh."

Another employee at the power station, Ashok Kumar said, "The electricity was cut as per the orders of our senior officials. Once the bill is verified, the services will resume. The outstanding bill is Rs 6, 62,000." (ANI)

