UP: Electricity Board employees stage protest against 'autocratic' behaviour of Bulandshahr DM

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Electricity Board Employees Union (EBEU) on Tuesday staged a protest here alleging the District Magistrate sent a junior engineer (JE) to police lockup after a 5-minute electricity cut.

On November 27 last month, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar was in a meeting with officials when the power cut took place.

Employees alleged that the police called JE Shriram to the police station on the orders of District Magistrate Kumar for the power cut.

"I was called by the police to the station for 5-minute power cut on the order of the District magistrate. I asked the police about my fault. We demand that action should be taken against the SP and the District Magistrate," he told ANI.

Ramesh Chand, Zonal Chief, State Electricity Board, said: "We are gathered here to protest against the autocratic behaviour of the District Magistrate. We will sit here on protest for three days."

"If the DM has a problem, he can take up the issue with the electricity board officials," said Surendra Singh, Zonal Secretary, State Electricity Board.

Senior Inspector RPS Tomar said that the matter was resolved earlier.

"A power cut took place during a meeting in which the District Magistrate was present. DM said the power cut is taking place due to the carelessness of junior staff. A Junior Engineer was called by the police in this matter. We talked to the Additional District Magistrate. Later, the issue was resolved," said Tomar. (ANI)

