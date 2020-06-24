UP elephant population reaches 352, up from previous count

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Forest Department on Wednesday revealed that the State has recorded a surge in the population of elephant in its wildlife division.

According to officials, the count of elephants reached 352 in the state.

Earlier in 2017, there were 232 elephants found in the division.

This year, the elephant census in Uttar Pradesh was conducted in collaboration with the forest officials of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

