Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Emergency Service Dial 112 Headquarters has been shut for 48 hours in order to carry the sanitisation work after five COVID-19 positive cases were reported.
The Headquarters has been temporarily closed after reporting coronavirus positive cases. The sanitisation work is being carried out on a massive scale here.
So far Uttar Pradesh has reported 15785 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
UP Emergency Service Dial 112 HQ being sanitised after 5 COVID-19 cases reported
ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:51 IST
