UP: Energy Minister says Hapur man's Rs 128 crore power bill will be rectified

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A day after a resident of Chamri in Hapur allegedly received an electricity bill of over Rs 128 crore, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma on Sunday said that it will be rectified.

"It will be rectified. Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) office fixes the bills generated due to wrong meter reading. A procedure is followed to rectify it," Sharma told ANI.

The man, Shamim was shocked to see the amount and ran from pillar to post, but to no avail.

Adding to the woes, the electricity department cut the connection as he had failed to pay the bill. Following this, he approached the electricity department where he was allegedly told to pay the bill in order to resume the connection.

"No one listens to our pleas, how will we submit that amount? When we went to complain about it, we were told that they won't resume our electricity connection unless we pay the bill," said Shamim.



"I am running from pillar to post but no one is listening. It seems that the electricity department wants me to pay the bill of whole Hapur," he lamented.



"We only use fan and light. How can the amount be so high?" asks his wife Khairu Nisha.



"We are poor, how we will pay such large amount," she rued.

Ram Sharan, Assistant Electrical Engineer had earlier admitted that it is because of some technical fault and will be rectified.

"This must be a technical fault. If they provide us with the bill we will issue them an updated one after rectifying the technical fault in the system. This is no big deal. Technical faults do take place," Ram Sharan had said. (ANI)

