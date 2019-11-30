UP: English teacher fails to read few lines in English during inspection in Unnao govt school

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [india], Nov 30 (ANI): An English teacher in a government school here failed to read a few lines of English from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to do so during an inspection of the school in Sikandarpur Sarausi.

The inspection took place on November 28.

Speaking to media, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Pradeep Kumar Pandey said, "An inspection was done by District Magistrate (DM) Devendra Kumar Pandey, and I was also part of the inspection. In classes 6 and 8 when the lessons were asked to be read in Hindi then most students were able to do that. But when the students were made to read in English then most of them failed, and even some teachers failed to do so."

"The DM asked the teachers that if they themselves could not read in English then how would they teach the students," he said.

"Now, whatever instructions the DM issues we will act accordingly," he added. (ANI)

