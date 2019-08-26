UP: Eve-teasing case reported in Prayagraj; 1 arrested

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A minor girl in Prayagraj allegedly stopped going to school after a few people allegedly tried to make her photographs and videos viral over social media.

"The father of the girl had complained that attempts were being made to viral his daughter's photographs and clips over Facebook and WhatsApp. In this regard, a case was registered and the main accused has been arrested by police. They have further named two more people. We are searching for them and they will be arrested soon," said Brijesh Srivastava, Superintendent of Police City, Prayagraj.

A case in this regard was registered at Dhoomanganj Police Station.

"The police took action immediately after the complaint was filed. Not just in this particular case, police will take strict action in all such complaints. Nobody needs to get intimidated by anyone," Srivastava added. (ANI)

