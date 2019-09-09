BJP leader Kalyan Singh (File photo)
BJP leader Kalyan Singh (File photo)

UP: Ex-Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh rejoins BJP

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:53 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Monday became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Singh who was earlier in BJP has rejoined the party after completing his term as the Governor of Rajasthan.
Singh was inducted in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh here.
The 87-year-old leader's tenure as Rajasthan governor ended on September 3.
Singh, a prominent BJP leader, was appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014.
He had served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, from 1991 to 1992 and from 1997 to 1999. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:11 IST

Global trade developments may affect individual positions in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Ministers from RCEP Participating Countries (RPCs) have said that continuing uncertainties in trade and investment environment have dampened growth outlook across the world and certain developments in global trade environment may affect individual positions in the cour

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:53 IST

Telangana: Second level flood warning issued after Godavri overflows

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A second level flood warning has been issued here as the Godavari river was overflowing in the Bhadrachalam dam on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:49 IST

IAF move to place orders for LCA will give boost to industry:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The move by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to place orders for 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will help boost the scientific community in the country's aeronautical sector and the industry, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy s

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:42 IST

To improve rural connectivity in Maharashtra, Centre and ADB...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): To upgrade rural roads to all-weather standards in 34 districts of Maharashtra and improve road safety, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Central government on Monday signed a 200 million dollar loan agreement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:39 IST

2008 Malegaon blast: Accused Samir Kulkarni opposes NIA's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Samir Kulkarni, one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on Monday opposed the application filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking an in-camera trial in the case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:36 IST

Bengaluru: Five children take charge as city's top cop for a day!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Proudly adorning the Khaki uniform, five terminally-ill children assumed command as Bengaluru top cop for a day as part of a special initiative by city police and 'Make a Wish' foundation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:35 IST

Kalraj Mishra takes oath as Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Kalraj Mishra on Monday took oath as the Governor of Rajasthan at Raj Bhawan here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:28 IST

North East will emerge as substantial business hub: Shah

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded the government's efforts to develop North East and said that the region will emerge as a substantial business hub.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:27 IST

People ask me why I have been arrested in INX Media and not a...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In his first public remarks since his arrest last month, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has said people have asked him why a dozen officers, who had processed and receommended the case in the INX Media issue, have not been arrested and why he has been arreste

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:20 IST

Nalin Kumar's statement politically motivated, lacks 'common...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that state BJP Chief Nalin Kumar's statement that the former was behind the arrest of DK Shivakumar was 'politically motivated' and that Kumar lacked 'minimum common sense.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:19 IST

Karnataka: Son kills father for not allowing him to play PUBG game

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a son killed his father for disallowing him to play PUBG game. The incident took place at Siddheshwar Nagar under Kakati police station at 5 am this morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:18 IST

M J Akbar defamation case: The case came at great personal cost...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Journalist Priya Ramani, against whom former Union Minister M J Akbar has filed a defamation case for levelling sexual harassment allegations, on Monday told a Delhi court that the case came at a great personal cost to her.

Read More
iocl