UP: Farmers from 81 villages hold protest against Noida authority

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Farmers from 81 villages took out a protest march against the Noida Authority on Friday.

Hundreds of farmers protested against the anti-farmer policies of the authority. They are determined to go on an indefinite strike.

Farmers have also complained of the Noida authority's move to demolish their constructions after declaring them illegal. Several farmer organisations of Noida and Greater Noida have come out in support of the protest march.

"The farmers have taken out their protest march on several tractors which has caused a traffic jam. We have deployed our forces at the site of the demonstration," Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police, Noida said. (ANI)

