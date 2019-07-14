UP: Farmers in distress as heavy rainfall causes crop damage in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Farmers have expressed concerns over the damage to crops in the region due to relentless rain and winds in parts of Uttar Pradesh over the past few days.

The peasants told ANI that they were expecting a good harvest this time.

"We were expecting a bumber crop of grains but the high-intensity rainfall damaged everything to a large extent," said Satish Singh, a farmer.

Not only farmers but even commuters residing in the region are also facing issues due to flooded streets and roads.

"All the roads are waterlogged. We are not able to go out of our houses most of the time. It is difficult to reach on time for work. There is a flood like the situation here," said a local while speaking to ANI.

Besides Gorakhpur, police personnel are facing difficulties due to water-logging at their residential quarters in Deoria's Gauri Bazar. The offices of District Magistrate and District Excise officer were waterlogged on Saturday due to intermittent rains in the area.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are deluged in water, making it more difficult for the school students and the general public to move out of their houses. (ANI)

