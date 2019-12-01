UP: Farmers protest against shifting of flower market

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A large number of farmers engaged in flower farming on Sunday staged a protest here against the shifting of their market from the city.

"Our flower market was shifted from here. We now have to travel to another market to sell our flowers which cost us Rs 100. Earlier the travelling coast was just Rs 20. How can farmers survive here," a farmer told ANI.

"No authorities have come to us to address our problem. We are protesting against the removal of our market," he added. (ANI)

