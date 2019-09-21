UP Farmers' protest: Priyanka Gandhi comes down heavily on BJP govt

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday came down heavily on BJP-led Central government for preventing the farmers from entering the national capital to raise their demands.

"Why is that the farmers are being prevented from coming to Delhi to raise their demand? BJP government, in their campaign, talked about the welfare of the farmers. Now that the farmers of the Uttar Pradesh are raising their demands for the payment of dues for sugarcane crop, loan waiver and slash in electricity prices, why is it not letting them speak?" she stated in a tweet.

Earlier today, farmers from the western parts of Uttar Pradesh gathered at the Ghazipur border as they planned to hold the march up to Kisan Ghat, the memorial of renowned farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, which is located in heart of the national capital.

In the wake of the protests, barricades were put across the roads in a bid to beef up security at East Delhi's Ghazipur border to stop the agitating farmers from reaching the national capital from adjoining Uttar Pradesh.

The farmers are holding the march to put forth their demands of payment of sugarcane crop dues, full loan waivers and making electricity used in farming free, amongst other things. (ANI)

