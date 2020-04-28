UP: Farmers suffer loss of mango crop in Malihabad town due to untimely rainfall

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Untimely rainfall and strong winds wreaked havoc in mango orchards by destroying the harvest in Malihabad town in Lucknow district.

Farmers say they have incurred losses of at least Rs 50,000 as mangoes fell down from the trees due to high-speed wind and rains that had hit the region a couple of days back.

"I have suffered a loss of at least Rs 50,000 as many mangoes fell down from trees because of the unseasonal rain and gusty winds," said one of the farmers, while speaking to ANI.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Lucknow district is expected to receive "one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" today as well.

The minimum and the maximum temperature in Lucknow would hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius today. (ANI)

