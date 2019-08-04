Cattle locked inside a government primary school in Maheshwari village. Photo/ANI
UP: Fed up with stray cattle, villagers lock over 1000 cows in school

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:56 IST

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Concerned over the damage being caused to the crops, locals of Maheshwari village here have locked stray cattle in the region in a primary government school.
"The villagers have locked over 1,000 cows inside the school premises but some of them wandered off as the door was left open. There are still around 400 cows inside the school," Sub-Divisional Magistrate Narendra Kumar told ANI on Sunday.
According to the locals, the cows were ruining the crops by roaming in their farmlands.
"There are a lot of cows in the area but there are no cow shelters. They were roaming in the farmlands and ruining the crops. So, some of the villagers decided to lock the cows in the school premises," said one of the locals.
Police and other officials reached the spot as soon as they received the information.
"We are making arrangements for the animals. They will soon be shifted. However, actions will be taken against people who have locked their own animals in the school under relevant Sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," said Gram Pradhan Vinod Verma. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:22 IST

