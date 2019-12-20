UP: FIR registered against Samajwadi Party leaders

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): A day after protests against the newly amended citizenship law turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, an FIR was registered against 17 people including Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders on Friday.

Among those against whom the FIR has been lodged include Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan.

Yesterday, a state transport bus was allegedly set on fire during the protests. Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

