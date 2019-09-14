UP: Fire breaks out at CVC pipe shop in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a CVC pipe shop here in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said.

Minutes after the incident, several fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

"After receiving information about the incident, our team rushed to the spot. Five fire tenders from two fire stations- Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar were brought to douse the flames," said CFO Fire Vijay Singh.

The shop was closed as it was night and no casualty has been reported. However, the police are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Last week, a similar incident took place in the national capital. A massive fire broke out at a godown in Punjabi Bagh's Transport Nagar. As many as 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame. (ANI)

