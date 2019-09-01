UP: Fire breaks out in ATM kiosk in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): A fire broke out on Sunday in an ATM kiosk near Golghar area in Gorakhpur. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

Fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No damage was caused to the buildings adjacent to the ATM kiosk.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

