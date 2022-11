UP: Fire breaks out in Sikandrabad's mattress factory

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sikandrabad on Saturday night.

The fire was reported to have erupted in a mattress factory in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district.



Fire tenders were rushed to the incident spot.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)