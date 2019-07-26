UP: Fire engulfs car in Meerut

Meerut (UP) [India], July 26 (ANI): A moving car caught fire on Friday near Bijnor Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Flames engulfed the car within seconds. No casualties have been reported yet.

Despite the call, fire tenders failed to reach the spot. The army personnel helped to douse the fire using water tanker.

Short circuit in the car's wiring is said to have triggered the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

