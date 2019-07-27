UP: Five arrested for cow slaughter from BSP leader's farmhouse in Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Police on Friday arrested five people from a farmhouse owned by a BSP leader for allegedly slaughtering cows.

Five accused have been identified as -- Shaku, Nanhey, Zahid, Ausaf and Zuber.

The farmhouse is said to be owned by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ruchi Veera.

Police have registered a case against 13 people out of which eight are absconding. It is also investigating the role of the BSP leader in the entire incident.

SP City Lakshmi Nivas Mishra said that the police raided the farmhouse at night on receiving a tip-off. Police have recovered two quintals meat from the farmhouse.

"It is a farmhouse of a politician and five people have been caught for cow slaughter from that farmhouse. They have been arrested and sent to jail," Mishra said.

"Investigation is going on against the owner of the farmhouse. If we find evidence indicating leader's involvement, we will take action against her too. It is being said that the farmhouse belongs to BSP leader Ruchi Veera," he added. (ANI)

