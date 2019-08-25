UP: Five arrested for stealing 80 beehive boxes

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The city police arrested five men for stealing 80 beehive boxes from the Charra area in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

"About 80 beehive boxes were stolen from the house of a beekeeper last week in the Gangheri area. On receiving information that in the Charra area some people are trying to sell 80 bee boxes, police set up checkpoints in the area. The thieves tried to run away when they saw us and then we arrested the five persons," said Superintendent of Police, Manilal Patidar.

Police recovered 78 out of 80 beehive boxes from their possession.

Further investigation is underway for the sixth member of the gang. (ANI)

