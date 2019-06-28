UP: Five members of family found murdered in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Five members of a family, including two children, were found murdered here in a house at the Rani Laxmi Bai locality, Anil Roy Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police said.

"Nurbaksh was previously employed in the Hamirpur Collectorate and was living in the house with his two sons and their family members. His youngest son -- 28-year-old Rahis, Rahis's wife -- 25-year-old Roshni, their daughter -- two and a half-year-old Arya, Rahis's grandmother -- 75-year-old Sakeena along with Rahis's 15-year-old niece were found murdered today. The eldest son Nafees was not at the house and he has not returned since the incident," Roy told reporters here.

The criminals have allegedly used hammers and sharp objects to kill all of them. Other family members of the victims reached the house on Thursday evening where they were shocked to find bodies strewn across the house. They contacted the police following which an investigation was initiated.

Police said they are unsure of the motives behind the murders. An investigation has been launched into the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)