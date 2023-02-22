UP FM Suresh Khanna offers prayer in Lucknow temple ahead of presenting state budget

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday offered prayers at a temple in Lucknow ahead of presenting the state Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Vidhan Sabha.

He will table the second budget of the Yogi Adityanath government in its second term today.

This is the seventh overall budget of the Yogi government since 2017.

While talking to reporters here he said that the goal is to achieve USD 1 trillion economy.

"Organised crime has been eradicated from UP in the last few years. The state has only moved towards development. Today, our second Budget will be presented. Our focus is on the infrastructure sector and our goal is to achieve USD 1 trillion economy," he said.



The budget session in Uttar Pradesh started on Monday.

Earlier, addressing both houses of the UP Legislature on the first day of the Budget session, the Governor said that the government was sensitive towards the issues of youth, women, farmers and businessmen and was leaving no stone unturned to address them effectively.

Patel termed the Global Investor Summit 23 which was recently held in Lucknow as the 'Mahakumbh of Investment' and said that it bears testimony to the fact that the state is also the best in the eyes of investors.

"In the 'Mahakumbh of Investment', UP received investment proposals not only from the country but also from the world. This will provide employment to about 94 lakh youths", she said.

During the Global Investors Summit, a total of 19,058 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for investment intents, worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore, were signed, the government had said earlier.

Earlier in January, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the State people that the upcoming state budget will be according to the aspirations of 25 crore people and that the resolutions of Lokalyan Sankalp Patra will be fulfilled. (ANI)

