UP: Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan visits Lucknow Zoo on Bal Utsav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday visited the Lucknow Zoo on the occasion of Bal Utsav.

Speaking to ANI Chauhan said: "The objective of the Bal Utsav in the Lucknow Zoo was to create awareness among children about the importance of conserving wildlife. This programme would educate them that animals should be loved and not harmed."

He further stated that after viewing the greenery at the Lucknow Zoo, the children would be inspired to contribute to the government's efforts and save various kinds of flora and fauna in the state.

"At one appeal from the CM, the children sprang up in action to plant and save the greenery of the state," he said.

He also lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that his ideologies to conserve wildlife are bound to be successful.

Speaking on the set up of the state's 1st vulture conservation center, Chauhan said: "The Uttar Pradesh has been attempting to introduce a vulture conservation center for a long time, in a move to save all their species."

He also said that many more centers would be introduced in the future to save all species.

Chauhan further added that the state is rapidly progressing on the development of eco-tourism in the state.

"The Chief Minister said that we cannot conserve the environment unless we plant more and more trees, so the Uttar Pradesh created a world record by planting around 22 crore plants in a single day."

On November 24, Chauhan inaugurated the Etawah Lion Safari, which was opened for the public as an educative tourist destination. (ANI)