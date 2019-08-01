UP: Former gram pradhan beaten up by miscreants, dies

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A former gram pradhan of Basti died after being beaten up by around 10 miscreants in Narayanpur market on Wednesday, police said.

The former pradhan, Sahabdin Yadav, was attacked by miscreants while he was having a cup of tea at a tea stall in the market.

Yadav was rushed to the district hospital by his family and was later shifted to Medical College Lucknow as his condition remained critical. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

"It looks like a case of personal enmity. The deceased was beaten up by a man (accused in this case), who has filed a case against him earlier following some dispute," Pankaj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, said.

He said action will be initiated against the accused after taking statements from the victim's family members.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

