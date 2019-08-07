UP: Four held for committing bank fraud in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force's (STF) Noida unit on Wednesday held four persons for committing bank frauds in the district.

"These persons used to set up fake companies, with fake employees using fabricated documents. After rotating salaries in the fake accounts for a few months, they used to draw personal and car loans from banks in the name of the fake employees' and run away with the amount," Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar informed.

"The gang defrauded loan amounts of Rs 2 crore from ICICI bank and Rs 10 lakh from Citi bank in this manner. Cases had been registered in Noida Phase 3, Sector 71 police station in this regard," he added.

Apart from this, they defrauded several other banks and finance companies using the same modus operandi. 56 bank accounts have been found in the gang members' names.

The arrested persons are Manoj Thakur, Sanjay Thakur, Animesh Thakur and Ajeet Sharma, all natives of Bihar.

Around Rs 22 lakh has been recovered from their bank accounts apart from several other documents. (ANI)

