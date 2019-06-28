Items recovered from the accused possession. Photo/ANI
Items recovered from the accused possession. Photo/ANI

UP: Fraudsters held for siphoning money off people using fingerprint clone

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:40 IST

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Azamgarh Police on Thursday busted a fraudster gang who allegedly withdrew money from people's accounts by compromising with the Aadhaar-enabled payment system using their fingerprint clones.
According to the police, the criminals allegedly used to make clones of the victims' fingerprint and later use it to tamper with Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) to withdraw money from their bank accounts.
They used to withdraw small amounts up to Rs 10,000 using victims' fingerprint clones. "Neither bank nor the operators at biometric centres could get a sense of the fraud," Azamgarh SP Triveni Singh said.
The police said that the accused took the fingerprints of the victims using Gelatin and some chemicals after gathering details of victims' bank accounts.
The main accused is somewhere in Delhi and will soon be arrested, the police added.
(ANI)

