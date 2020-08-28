UP: Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's illegally owned property demolished, FIR lodged

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Lucknow Administration on Thursday informed that gangster Mukhtar Ansari's illegally owned property has been demolished near Dalibagh Colony in the city.

As the property was illegal, the expenses of demolition will be recovered from Ansari. Police were deployed outside the premises while concerned officials with JCB machines removed illegal encroachments.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the case.

"Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's illegally owned property demolished near Dalibagh Colony. Expenses of demolition will be recovered from him. FIR will be registered. Responsibility of officials under whom this illegal construction took place will be fixed," the Lucknow Administration said.

In July, the Uttar Pradesh Police had suspended arms licenses of four aides of Ansari.



"In an action against mafia and top criminals here, the arms licenses of aides of Mukhtar Ansari were suspended on the orders of District Collector, Ghazipur, the arms have been deposited in the police stations' armoury," Superintendent of Police Ghazipur OP Singh had told reporters.



In another big move, properties worth over Rs 50 lakhs of another aide of Ansari were also confiscated by the Varanasi police, police said.

Last year, Lucknow Police had seized 6 weapons and 4,431 cartridges from the residence of gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari.



Abbas had allegedly procured six weapons on a single license, the police said. (ANI)

