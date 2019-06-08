UP: Gangster with Rs 50,000 bounty apprehended in Baghpat

New Delhi (India) June 8 (ANI): A notorious gangster having a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head was arrested along with his associate after a brief exchange of fire, the police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Sonu Thakur alias Gaurav alias Doctor was apprehended along with his associate Manoj aka Makhan from Baghpat in a joint operation carried out by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"One stolen TVS bike was recovered from his possession along with two country-made pistols and three live rounds," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime, Ram Gopal Naik said.

After receiving a reliable input about the movement of these gangsters, a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Meerut's Special Task Force was constituted.

"On June 7, at around 10:20 p.m. the two gangsters were identified from a distance and was signalled by the police party to stop but the pillon rider instead of stopping pulled out a pistol and fired at the police team. Later, the two were cornered at Chandi Nagar area in Baghpat and were later apprehended after a brief exchange of fire," DCP Naik added.

The criminals fired 15 rounds and police party fired 11 rounds. Four police officials were also hit with a bullet during the encounter but were saved by the bulletproof vest.

Further interrogation revealed that Sonu along with his associates had committed more than 20 armed robberies, snatchings, thefts, etc., in the area of Delhi-NCR and they never hesitate to fire at the victim in case of resistance, while Manoj is previously involved in 14 cases of robbery, attempt to murder, rioting, arms act and theft in Ghaziabad, Pilkhuwa and Bahadurgarh (Haryana). (ANI)

