UP: Geo-tagging of cattle begins in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Gorakhpur has started a project to geo-tag cattle to curb the rising cases of abandoned cattle wandering its streets, city administration authorities said Tuesday.

Gorakhpur Municipal Commissioner Anjani Kumar Singh said the project was launched as there were several complaints regarding traffic issues due to abandoned cattle wandering on roads.

" Geo-tagging will help us identify the owners of the cattle. We will be able to ascertain how many cattle are abandoned," Singh said.

The municipal commissioner also said that the step will ensure those who abandon their cattle to be penalised and also assist in keeping a tab on the number of animals.

"Now If a geo-tagged animal is found wandering the streets, we can identify the owners and impose a penalty for leaving their cattle free on roads. With geo-tagging, it will also help us to keep a count of cattle in the area," he added. (ANI)

