UP gets investment offers from US, Japan, Netherlands

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has said it is heading towards becoming a state with immense possibilities and new opportunities for foreign investors.

The delegation of the Uttar Pradesh government held road shows and business meetings in different countries on Thursday. Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent eight teams for road shows in 18 countries to achieve the Rs 10 lakh crore investment target through the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held between February 10 and 12, 2023.

Team Yogi received investment offers from several foreign companies in San Francisco (US), Tokyo (Japan), Singapore and the Netherlands. The team has also signed several MoUs during the round table conference.





Along with the Jal Shakti Minister Swatantradev Singh, the UP delegation attended a round table conference in Singapore in association with Enterprise Singapore. More than 20 big companies participated in the event where extensive discussions were held on investment in Uttar Pradesh. During the meeting, investment in sectors like defence, basic infrastructure, education and urban development were discussed. MoUs were also signed covering investments worth Rs 8,500 crore in collaboration with Enterprise Singapore in various sectors, said the official statement.

Further, MoUs were also signed between Western Sydney University Parramatta and Gautam Buddha University (Noida-Greater Noida) for cooperation and investment in areas such as urban agriculture, urban forestry, greening in cities, water conservation, and student exchange programmes. The Indian delegation also met the Minister of Trade and Industry of Singapore.



Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh and Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel led the delegation and met Kunihiro Funakoshi of Sysmex Corporation, a leader in haematology in the field of Japanese pharmaceuticals. Sysmex already has a presence in India and has also expressed its desire to expand its investment in medical device parks in Uttar Pradesh, said the UP government statement.

The delegation discussed pharmaceutical advancement with Hiroyuki Akatsuka, associate director of the Life Science Industry Division of the Osaka Prefectural Government, with Masafumi Yamagishi, MD, Kansai Pharmaceutical Industries Association, regarding investment in the Kobe Biomedical Innovation Cluster. Earlier, the delegation had signed a Rs 5,000-crore MoU with Akihiko Yamashiro of One World Corporation in Tokyo for the development of waste management facilities at Gautam Buddhanagar. For the textile park, Nissenken Quality Evaluation Center had signed a Rs 10,000 crore MoU with Takeshi Endo of Tokyo Laboratory. This will create jobs for 10,000 people.



The delegation of the Uttar Pradesh government led by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and IT Minister Yogendra Upadhyay met Peter Potman, Deputy Director General of External Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs in the Netherlands and discussed cooperation and partnership in the fields of food processing, agriculture and dairy sectors. The delegation welcomed the Netherlands as a partner country and invited them to the Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow on 10-12 February 2023 as well as the G20 Summit in India.

The delegation also met Indian Ambassador Reenat Sandhu at India House in The Hague to discuss the strength of Indian and Dutch businesses and explore avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral relations between Uttar Pradesh and the Netherlands. Additionally, the delegation visited World Horticentre where they had a meeting with Director Business Development (India) Desh Ramnath. The delegation invited him to take advantage of the abundance of investment opportunities in the field of agriculture, food processing and horticulture in Uttar Pradesh.

The delegation, led by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmapal Singh visited the British Columbia Institute of Technology in Canada. The Consulate General of India here, in collaboration with the British Columbia Council for International Education (BCCIE), organised a roundtable conference and networking event for the delegation. On this occasion, representatives of British Columbia were invited to invest and participate in the education sector in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, the delegation signed six MoUs with Canadian companies worth Rs 12 billion.

A delegation led by UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and Public Works Minister Jitin Prasad reached the headquarters of weapons maker Saab in Stockholm. The company expressed their desire to set up a weapon system plant in UP. The UP delegation assured to provide land near the Aligarh Defense Corridor. Svenska Aeroplan Aktie Bolag (SAAB) mainly makes Gripen aircraft and Karl Gustaf weapon systems. The same Karl Gustaf Weapon System manufacturing plant is planned to be set up in UP. The delegation also visited Ericsson studio and proposed investment in the field of electronics in UP. Ericsson agreed to invest in AI, automation and nanotechnology in the region.

UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and former minister and MLA Siddharth Nath Singh led a delegation and met representatives of the Bay Area Council in San Francisco. The delegation invited Council members to the Global Investors Summit. During the visit, the delegation visited Stanford University and met with Western Digital President Shiva and also met Shivram. He also held discussions with Neeraj Bhatia, a certified public accountant in San Francisco, and Rose Cheung, president of Radiant Energy LLC. (ANI)

