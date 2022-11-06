UP: Ghaziabad administration orders halt of construction work amid rise in pollution

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): With the presence of humidity in the weather, the AQI has risen to 450 in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

In view of the deteriorating pollution level, the district administration has ordered shutting of the schools while on the other hand, people are being instructed not to come out of their houses.

Guidelines have been issued to stop the ongoing construction work in the area. At the same time, instructions have been issued for complete closure of all the units spreading pollution, but even after the order of the district administration, work is still going on at the construction sites.



The officials of the district administration, Ghaziabad Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and Pollution Control Board have no control over all these pollution spreading units operating in the district. Strict action is also not being taken against these units.

"Looking at the condition of the weather, there are three paper mills which have been kept closed on Saturday and Sunday and there are around 70-80 paper mills which are closed on Wednesday and Thursday," said Vipin Kumar, ADM Ghaziabad.

The ADM also said that challan will also be imposed on the sites, which have been running despite the notice.

"The administration officers have said that continuous action is being taken against such works and fine will also be imposed on whichever construction site is running, if any site is going on, then that work will be stopped," said the ADM.

"Till now, 15.5 lakhs were challaned by the Municipal Corporation and GDA in the last few days and within the last 5 days, this challan has been recovered by additional Rs 12.5 lakhs from such works which are causing pollution. Strict action is being taken against all of them, all the officers are keeping a watch on the works that spread pollution. There is a complete ban on all construction works except government construction works," stated further. (ANI)

