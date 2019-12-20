UP: Ghaziabad DM orders FIR against 13 private schools for violating instructions

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Ghaziabad District Magistrate has ordered registration of FIRs against 13 private schools for defying the state government's order to remain shut on December 19 and 20 due to cold weather.

"The orders of closing all the schools in the state for December 19 and December 20 were given keeping in mind the extreme cold weather. However, 13 private schools were found open which is a violation of the orders. Therefore, an FIR will be filed against these schools," Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad District Magistrate told ANI.

Cold wave conditions have intensified in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, following last weeks' heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. (ANI)