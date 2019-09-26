UP: Ghaziabad police nab interstate gangster wanted in over 100 criminal cases

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Ghaziabad police have nabbed an interstate gangster wanted in over 100 cases in various states from Sahibabad police station area.

The accused, Dharamveer Singh alias Dharmi, was arrested by the police in connection with a case of robbery outside a bank in Sahibabad.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said: "The main accused in the case, identified as Dharmi, was arrested three days ago. He has been booked in more than a hundred cases of loot, murder, robbery and theft in states like Rajasthan, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh."

The SP further stated that "Rs 1.1 lakh in cash and illegal weapons" were recovered from the accused.

"He has been a proclaimed offender in several cases in Delhi and his criminal history dates back to 1996. We are in the process of further tracing his criminal records," he added.

Police are also carrying out investigations on potential associates of the accused. (ANI)

