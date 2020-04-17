UP: Ghaziabad Police use drones to monitor COVID-19 hotspots

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Ghaziabad Police are using drones to monitor coronavirus hotspots in the district.

"We are using drones to monitor the hotspots regularly. Lockdown measures are being implemented and rules are being enforced," informed Manish Mishra, Superintendent of Police (City) on Thursday.

Last week, the state government had sealed 13 coronavirus hotspots in the city in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

With 78 new positive cases reported on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 805, according to the state Health Department.

According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services on Thursday 17 patients were declared recovered and discharged taking the total number to 74. While 13 deaths have been reported across various districts of Uttar Pradesh till Thursday. (ANI)

