UP: Girl commits suicide days after being abducted, gang-raped

Kanpur Dehat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): A girl in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district on Saturday committed suicide at her relative's place days after she was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men.

The girl was kidnapped on November 16 following which her father filed a complained claiming that she has been kidnapped by three men.

She was reunited with her family three days after the alleged abduction.

"She told me that she was forcibly taken by three men who kept her in a room, tied her hands and legs for three days during which she was gang-raped," a relative of the victim said.

District administration, said that one of the accused named Sunny dropped her home three days later.

"Her father had complained that she was taken away by 3 men. One of them, Sunny dropped her home the days after. It was found that Sunny and the girl knew each other and belonged to different castes," the District Magistrate (DM) Rakesh Kumar Singh said during a press conference.

Police had initially registered a case of abduction and kidnapping in the case.

"We had received a complaint from his father on November 16 and registered an FIR, based on his statement, under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc)", SP Kanpur Dehat, Anurag Vats said.

Upon her return, she was sent for a medical exam and her statement was recorded by the police.

"She was sent for a medical exam and her statement was recorded after she came back. Based on the statement, sections were added to the FIR," Vats added.

Following investigation of the case, Sunny and his uncle were arrested.

SP Vats said that the police is investigating her suicide from all the angles. "Based on facts, further action will be taken." (ANI)

