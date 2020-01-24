UP: Girl gangraped in Noida, probe underway

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): A girl has been allegedly gang-raped by five men in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The victim was found near Kendriya Vihar in Sector 51, Noida.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital.

Police said that the girl has revealed the names of three accused.

The investigation into the matter is underway.


