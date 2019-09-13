Firozabad:Some students were denied entry to SRK College,allegedly because they were wearing burqa. Photo/ANI
Firozabad:Some students were denied entry to SRK College,allegedly because they were wearing burqa. Photo/ANI

UP: Girl students wearing Burqa denied entry in college

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:31 IST

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The SRK College in Firzoabad denied entry to some girl students allegedly because they were wearing Burqa.
However, the College administration said that the attire has been forbidden because it is not a part of the uniform.
"This is an old rule that students have to come in Uniform and with ID cards. Since admissions were going on, this was not followed strictly. Now it has been completed. So after 11th September, entry without uniform and ID Card is not being allowed. Burqa doesn't come under dress code. Only the uniform which has been decided by the College will be allowed," College Principal, Prabhaskar Rai said.
Girls who came wearing Burqas were not allowed entry into the College premises.
"Don't know why they are not allowing it. I did try to get inside but they refused permission for it," a girl said.
The students said this was not the case earlier. "No, it did not happen like this before," another student said.
District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh termed the issue as an internal matter of College.
"The incident has come to my knowledge. This is an internal matter of College. Some of the girls were told that they need to come in uniform and that entry would not be allowed without uniform and ID," he said.
He also refuted allegations that they were pressurised to remove Burqas.
"No, they were not forced to remove their Burqas. They were told to come in Uniforms. Students should follow the rules decided by the College," Singh said. (ANI)

