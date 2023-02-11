UP Global Investors Summit: Denmark to set up river lab in Varanasi to ensure clean Ganga

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): In the Global Investors Summit 2023, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) worth Rs 1000 crore has been signed between the Government of Denmark and the Government of Uttar Pradesh regarding the cleaning of Ganga and its tributary river Varuna.

The Danish government will set up a Smart River Laboratory in Varanasi to monitor the cleaning of the Ganges.

The Uttar Pradesh government is continuously working with the resolve to clean Ganga. The ongoing Namami Gange Project bears good results in making Ganga and its tributaries uninterruptedly clean.

This MoU was signed between Dan Jorgensen, Minister of Denmark, and Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of Uttar Pradesh, in the Danish Partner Session during GIS 23 organised in the Vrindavan scheme.



Meanwhile, Denmark's Global Climate Policy Minister Dan Jorgensen said that India is emerging as the world's leading economy, while Uttar Pradesh is fuelling India's power. He expressed his intent to work with a visionary leader like Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is continuously working with Denmark to save the environment through the green partnership.

Jal Shakti Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Swatantra Dev Singh highlighted that the relations between India and Denmark are several decades old. Positive cooperation between the two governments was maintained even during the COVID pandemic. Denmark has been working in India in areas like energy, food, and software.

Speaking about the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, Dan Jorgensen said that this partnership sets direction based on scale, skills, speed, scope, and sustainability. He also reiterated his commitment to eradicating diabetes.

He underlined that the project of rejuvenation of Ganga's tributaries, especially the Varuna river in Varanasi will give new life to the people there. Along with cleaning the rivers, the government is constantly working to provide water to every household through the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Prime Minister of Denmark appreciated the efforts being made by India regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission. (ANI)

