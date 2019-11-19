UP: Gorakhpur creates record as 340 people coat themselves with clay for health and fitness

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): On Naturopathy Day on Monday, the city of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh registered its name in the Asian Book of Records, after a record 340 people coated themselves with natural clay.

The event was held at the Natural Health Center, Arogya Mandir. The participants broke the previous record of 302 people, which was created in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Vimal Kumar Modi, Director of Arogya Mandir, said: "The soil has many beneficial qualities for us. When we cover ourselves with it, we get the blessings of mother nature just like a child gets love and affection from his mother."

A participant, Balkesh Madheshiya, stated that medical conditions like hypertension and high blood pressure were very common today. "To reduce the risk of such problems and keep ourselves fit and healthy, we often coat our body with natural clay," he said.

Ramakrishna Sharandev Tripathi, another participant, stated that creating the record was a matter of pride for the people of Gorakhpur. "The environment today is so contaminated, it is time that we go back to nature," he added.

More than 500 people participated in the event. (ANI)

