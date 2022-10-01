UP: Gorakhpur railway station can now boast of 'Satvik Food Counter' for passengers observing fast during Navratri

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): For the convenience of passengers observing fasts during Navratri, the Gorakhpur railway station now has a Satvik Food Counter, said an official on Friday.

The food counter serves food and drinks and has special items to offer, thus providing pure 'Satvik' food.

"The Railways has kept two packets of food items for fasts to facilitate the passengers who fast while travelling," Chief Public Relations Officer, North Eastern Railway, Pankaj Kumar Singh told ANI.

Gorakhpur railway station made extra preparations by offering to cater to the needs of various pilgrims ferrying on the trains, be it potato chips or peanut chikki, the menu has something for all.

"Peanut chikki for Rs 38, makhana, potato and sabudana chips at the rate of Rs 60. Sev namkeen at the rate of Rs 150 per kg. Desserts like petha for Rs 100 kg and fruits like banana for Rs 60 dozen," read a rate card at the station.

"We had come to visit Kathmandu and had not seen the facility of fruits being distributed anywhere. We used to get this facility only at our home, however, now the Railway has begun this facility for the passengers. We are very happy because now we can travel during Navratri," Namita (Passenger) told ANI.

Earlier on September 26, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in the Kalashsthapan ceremony at Gorakshpeeth, the spiritual abode of Guru Gorakshanath, the leader of the Nathpanth, amid chanting of Vedic hymns as the Sharadiya Navratri celebrations started on Monday.



As per a press release, "CM Yogi also offered prayers to Maa Shailputri, the first of the nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during the Navratri on the first day of the festival."

The rituals of the first day, which lasted for two hours, concluded with the worship of 'Jagatjanani' (mother of the world), Devi recitation, aarti and prayer for forgiveness. Prior to Kalashsthapan, the traditional grand Kalash procession was taken out with religious fervour on the premises of Gorakhnath temple.

At around 5.30 pm, the head priest of the temple, Yogi Kamal Nath, was sent by Gorakshpeethadhishwar with a trident of Shivavatari Guru Gorakshanath as part of the ritual. Under the leadership of Yogi Kamal Nath, the procession of saints reached the mythological Bhima Sarovar amid chants of Maa Durga where they filled the kalash, circumambulated the lake and returned to Shaktipeeth.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself raised a water-filled urn and placed the Kalash in the sanctum sanctorum of the Shaktipeeth located on the first floor of the Math by invoking Lord Varuna in the midst of Vedic chants. Goraksha Peethadhishwar first worshipped Gauri-Ganesh by consecrating the trident, the weapon of Maa Durga, Lord Shiva and Guru Gorakhnath.

The recitation of Shrimad Devi Bhagwat and Shridurgasaptshati also started in the sanctum sanctorum of the Durga temple (Shaktipeeth). Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath also participated in the aarti.

Under the leadership of Acharya Ramanuj Tripathi, the head priest of the temple, all the rituals were performed by other priests, teachers of Sanskrit Vidyapeeth and Vedapathi students.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a fast for nine days for the Navratri festival. He has been observing the fast since his arrival at Gorakshpeethor more than two and a half decades ago. Before becoming the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath used to stay on the first floor of the Gorakhnath Math for the entire Navratri. (ANI)

