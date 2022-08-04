UP Government and Deloitte India plans to make $1 trillion economy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) August 3 (ANI): In another step towards fulfilling the goal of bringing the economy of Uttar Pradesh to 1 trillion US dollars, a meeting was held between the Infrastructure & Industrial Development Department of Uttar Pradesh Government and Deloitte India on Wednesday.

Discussions between the two entities focused on policies formulated by the Yogi government for attracting investors to the state have been taking place. Recently, The Yogi Adityanath government signed a contract with Japanese consultant Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (India) to prepare a roadmap for boosting UP's gross domestic product (GDP) to one trillion dollars in the next five years.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Department, Arvind Kumar, while Alok Kumar, Secretary, Planning and Nodal Officer, One Trillion Dollar Mission, and Abhishek Prakash, Chief Executive Officer, Invest India, were present at the event along with other representatives.



"A sector-wise action plan is being prepared by the state government. In this regard, Deloitte India gave suggestions regarding the development of the sector. Emphasis was also laid on promoting capital investment and establishment of industries," said Alok Kumar, secretary of the UP planning department.

During the meeting, Arvind Kumar highlighted the important steps taken by the state government in the sector and the efforts being made in view of the Global Investor Summit 2023. He also informed that under the directions of the Chief Minister, various policies promulgated by the State Government to attract investment are being reviewed in the context of the current economic scenario.

Deloitte India was asked to go through the current policy related to various sectors, and give a report on the amendments required so that it can be helpful in bringing investment to the state and in the development of the region. The participants also called for better coordination among consultancy firms working in the area. (ANI)

