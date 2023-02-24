UP government launches initiative to build a holistic teacher-student relationship

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Yogi Aditynath-led UP government is conducting a number of experiments to promote learning outcomes (learning processes) in the council schools.

Among a slew of various initiatives, the activity aims to encourage and establish cordial relationships between teachers and students through two-way activities so that they can perform better in a conducive environment. For this, a proper timeline has also been created, in which teachers will further improve their learning process through various sports and other events other than teaching, informed the government.

Teachers have been instructed to organize activities and upload photographs on the 'Prerna App' every Friday, according to this timeline.

Activity calendar needs to be followed, Director General of School Education Vijay Kiran Anand has stated in the order that the teachers of council schools must strengthen their friendly relationship with students. Specific guidelines have also been issued to ensure the effective implementation of the activity calendar.

The plan also details the organizing of these activities in the teacher's cluster meetings as required.



The order further states, Cooperation should also be accomplished by motivating and encouraging SRG, ARP, and Diet Mentor to conduct teaching work through the activities sent during weekly school supervision, said the government through a release.

As a result, principals and teachers should be required to upload activities to the Prerna Activity Module. These activities will be reviewed at the school, block, and district levels by the Block Education Officer and District Basic Education Officer.

An activity calendar has been released for this campaign to improve the relationship between teachers and students. Teachers will be required to organize a tour program in the third week of February, according to this calendar.

Students will be taken to the farm, post office, factory, and historical sites around the school and give information about them. Similarly, a team-building activity and competition will be held in the fourth week. Local games such as Kabaddi, Cricket, Carrom, Badminton etc, will be organized by dividing the children into teams.

In the first week of March, a situation-based activity will be held in which the children will be responsible for solving their problems creatively and asking questions by providing a situation. The outdoor learning activity will take place during the second week of March.

Activities will also be done to enhance the student's skills in speaking and presentation.

According to the calendar, teachers will have to conduct activities in the third and fourth week of March as well. In the third week, there will be creativity-based activities for students for their writing skills. Similarly, in the last week of March, there will be a speaking-based activity. (ANI)

