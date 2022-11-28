UP government successfully conducted 2 Lakh marriages in UP under Samoohik Vivah scheme: CM

Lucknow/Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Urging people in Uttar Pradesh to collectively pledge to end malpractices like child marriage and dowry, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, said that by becoming a part of mass marriages, every person should contribute towards curbing social evils existing in society.

The Yogi Government in the state, continuing its thrust on pro-women, pro-rural and pro-poor initiatives, organised another 'mass marriage' (Samoohik Vivah) in Gorakhpur, under the 'Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana'.

The chief minister while extending his best wishes and blessings to over 1,000 couples who tied the knot during the event, said, "The mass marriage scheme implemented in 2017 was to ensure that daughters from financially weaker sections are married in a respectable manner. Under this, an amount of Rs 31,000 was first fixed for the marriage of each couple and then it was increased to Rs 51,000. So far, about two lakh marriages have been successfully conducted."



CM Yogi further said that the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with commitment and honesty to benefit every section of society without any discrimination. "The mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, given by PM Modi in 2014, is visible in the state today," he said.

The Chief Minister said that at present one crore families of the state are getting the benefits of old age, destitute and disabled pension schemes. About 15 crore people are getting the facility of free ration since the pandemic.

The Chief Minister also linked the day to the marriage of Shriram-Janaki stating, "Today is Vivah Panchami. On this auspicious day, the marriage of Lord Shri Ram and Mata Janaki took place. It is our good fortune to witness the marriage of so many couples on this holy day."

On the occasion, Yogi presented certificates and gift kits to 14 newlyweds. The couples who got married included people belonging to all religions, and castes. While giving the certificates, the Chief Minister also interacted with the couples. (ANI)

