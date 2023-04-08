UP government to provide free travel to award-winning teachers through smart card

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will be providing easy free travel facilities to all the Teachers awarded at the national and state level through smart cards, informed a press release.

Under this, the free travel facility in UPSRTC Buses will be admissible to all such teachers who fulfil the criteria.

The Director of Basic and Secondary Education has instructed all the basic education officers and DIOSs of all the districts in this regard, to provide the details of all such awardee teachers within a week.

After providing the list to the Transport Department on behalf of the Education Department, the beneficiary teacher will have to apply for the smart card.



As per the release, the free travel facility is being made available in the buses of the Transport Corporation to the national/state awardee teachers. For this, coupon-based travel has been prescribed to the extent of 4000 kms per year.

"The arrangements have been made to issue tickets through a smart card being implemented by the Transport Corporation under its new bus ticketing scheme. Special smart cards will be provided by the corporation to the national/state awardee teachers. On tapping these smart cards on the ticketing machine, a ticket of zero value will be issued, in which the details of the bus number and the journey from where to where will be mentioned. The cost of the smart card will have to be borne by the beneficiary himself. The eligibility of the card is five years," the release stated.

In case of loss or deposit, the new card will have to be obtained by the beneficiary by paying the amount.

The government stated in the release, "Awarded Teacher Beneficiary for the smart card should have attested photograph of the teacher along with his Aadhaar card and identity card received by Director Basic /Secondary Education, in which it is mentioned that the holder of the identity card is a national / state awardee teacher. By going to the station of any district of the Transport Corporation, the application form will have to mention its details in the prescribed format. The cost of the card will be Rs 100 and 18 per cent GST will be payable separately, which will have to be paid by the teacher. The card will have a smart chip, in which all the details of the teacher will be fed".

The beneficiary will also have the option of getting a personalized smart card with a name and photo similar to debit and credit cards. The card will be issued in seven working days from the date of submission of the application at the counter. Beneficiaries will also have the option to apply for the smart card online. For this, they will have to log in to the Transport Corporation's website www.upsrtc.com, where they will have to submit their details and fees by visiting the available link, the release added. (ANI)

