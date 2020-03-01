UP government transfers 12 IPS officers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 12 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Among the transferred IPS officers is Vishwajit Mahapatra who has been made the Director General (DG), Special Investigation, while Sunil Kumar Gupta has been made ADG Telecom, according to orders issued on Saturday.

Jyoti Narayan is now the Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) and Vijay Prakash is the new IG of Police Fire Service.

Dharamveer has been appointed as the IG Homeguard and N Ravindra has been appointed as the DG Provisioning and Budget.

Ravi Joseph has been made the General Staff Officer (GSO) and Santosh Kumar Mishra has been made Superintendent of Police, Police Headquarters (Prayagraj). (ANI)

